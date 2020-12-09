'World Anti-Corruption Day' awareness walk held

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :To commemorate the World Anti-Corruption Day with the resolve and commitment to eradicate corruption and graft from the society, an awareness walk was organized by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Larkana division here on Wednesday.

The walk was led by Deputy Director Anti Corruption Establishment Larkana Division Abdul Sattar Bhutto, Assistant Commissioner (General) Larkana Tufail Ahmed Shaikh and Assistant Director ACE Larkana Noorullah Shaikh and was participated by officers of various government departments, social workers, students, teachers, Scouts and others.

The walk started from Commissioner Office Larkana and marched all the important thoroughfares of the Larkana city.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding the elimination menace of corruption in state run institution of country.

Speakers on the occasion said that objective behind arranging such walk was to create awareness among the people and students for eliminating the menace of corruption in our society and country.

Speakers said that Pakistan is signatory country of convention at charter of UN in August 2007 and active member in its deliberations for combating corruption and social evils under the provision of the convention, they said.

They urged upon the masses and said that we all should stand against the corruption and nepotism in country and develop corruption free society.

