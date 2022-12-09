UrduPoint.com

World Anti-corruption Day Marked In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

World Anti-corruption day marked in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A walk was organized here Friday to commemorate World Anti-Corruption Day with a commitment to eradicate corruption and graft from society.

The slogan of the day this year is "Our faith & Unity, Corruption Free Pakistan".

The aim to organizing such events is to raise public awareness about corruption and what the people can do to fight it.

In order to eradicate corruption from all the government departments, Divisional Administration Larkana in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Establishment Larkana Division, an awareness walk was taken out here on Friday.

The Walk was led by Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, Deputy Director Anti Corruption Establishment Larkana Division Ghulam Sarwar Abro and Director Secondary school Akhtar Ali Korejo, while the walk was largely attended by officers of various government departments, social workers, students, teachers, scouts and people from various walks of life.

The walk started from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana, moved across all important thoroughfares of Larkana city and concluded in front of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto library Larkana. Participants of the awerness walk saluted the national flag and played national anthem when they reached SSP Chowk Larkana.

While addressing the occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanoor Ali Leghari said that corruption is a scourge that we are out to eradicate.

Other speakers added that objective of the walk was to create awareness among the people and students for eliminating the menace of corruption in our society and country.

