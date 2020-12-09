World anti-corruption day observed in Nausheroferoze

NAUSHHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shaid Rao Wednesday said the eradication of corruption menace was essential for bringing prosperity and development in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here to mark world anti-corruption day. The DC said the corruption was against the interests of the country and nation.

Terming corruption a big crime, the DC said that various punishments exist in the country according to law. He said that in order to tackle menace of corruption we should file case with anti corruption institutions immediately.

The DC said that some people due to personal quarrels lodge complaints against various officers and private companies which was negative step because all corruption cases were not genuine in their capacity and need thorough investigation.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, Deputy Director Social wefare Syed Ali Ahmed Shah and others speakers stressed the need for playing active role for eliminating menace from society.

Later, a rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner office to judicial complex. The participants of rally were holding placards and chanted slogans against corruption and bribery.