UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Anti-corruption Day Observed In Nausheroferoze

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

World anti-corruption day observed in Nausheroferoze

NAUSHHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shaid Rao Wednesday said the eradication of corruption menace was essential for bringing prosperity and development in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here to mark world anti-corruption day. The DC said the corruption was against the interests of the country and nation.

Terming corruption a big crime, the DC said that various punishments exist in the country according to law. He said that in order to tackle menace of corruption we should file case with anti corruption institutions immediately.

The DC said that some people due to personal quarrels lodge complaints against various officers and private companies which was negative step because all corruption cases were not genuine in their capacity and need thorough investigation.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, Deputy Director Social wefare Syed Ali Ahmed Shah and others speakers stressed the need for playing active role for eliminating menace from society.

Later, a rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner office to judicial complex. The participants of rally were holding placards and chanted slogans against corruption and bribery.

Related Topics

Corruption World All From

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

46 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

1 hour ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

1 hour ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

2 hours ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.