World Anti-corruption Day Observed In Sanghar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, world anti-corruption day was observed in Sanghar district where the District administrations and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) took out a rally in this connection.

The rally started from district council hall and culminated at Press club Sanghar.

Earlier, a seminar was also organized in District Council Hall.

Addressing the seminar the speakers shed light on the menace of corruption and said that cancer of corruption could only be eliminated through collective efforts because corruption was one of the main factors which could destroy society.

Assistant Director/circle officer Anti corruption Sanghar Abdul Qadir Durani, Additional DC 2 Asadullah Khoso, Principal Degree college Mir Hassan Sariwal, DHO Dr Amjad officers of other departments and civil society activists participated in the rally and spoke in the seminar.

