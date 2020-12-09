World anti-corruption day observed in Shaheed Benazir Abad district

International day against Corruption was observed in District Shaheed Benazirabad like other parts of the country at limited scale due to the prevailing situation of coronavirus pandemic

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :International day against Corruption was observed in District Shaheed Benazirabad like other parts of the country at limited scale due to the prevailing situation of coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, a rally led by Anti Corruption Deputy Director Mir Nadir Ali Abro commenced from Sheraz chowk and after marching city road concluded at Press Club.

Addressing the rally participants, the deputy director said the anti-corruption day was being observed worldwide today.

He said the International Anti-Corruption Day was being observed on December 9,2020 when the United Nations sensed that the incidence of corruption was increasing rapidly in the world, which would create awareness among the masses against corruption.

He said the menace of corruption could only be eliminated through joint efforts. He said the people have less knowledge about the Anti Corruption Establishment due to which they are being looted. He appealed for cooperation with the Anti Corruption Department in order to eradicate this menace from the society.

He said the offices of Anti Corruption Establishment organized functions at all the three districts Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze and District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Mir Nadir Ali Abro said that a seminar in this regard was also organized at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University a few days back for creation of awareness among students especially the young generation.

He appealed to the public to registered their complaint in case any official demands bribe or uses sub standard material in any development scheme. He added that after taking view of the complaint legal action would be initiated on the issue.

Addressing on the occasion, Divisional Director Information SBA, Shafique Hussain Memon said that the country could not prosper without elimination of corruption. He quoted the Hadith of Prophet (PBUH) saying "the bribe taker and bribe payer both would go to hell." He said that bribes are a social evil which should be eliminated. The rally was participated by Deputy Director Social Welfare Abul Rehman Khaskheli, Assistant Director Social Welfare Manzoor Hussain Mallah and other officials also expressed their views.

The rally participants were holding banners inscribed with anti-corruption slogans. Officials of information and other departments participated in the rally. The International Anti-Corruption Day was also observed in education and other departments.