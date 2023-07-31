World Anti-Trafficking Day; SSDO calls for justice, action against child servitude, human trafficking

On the eve of World Anti-Trafficking Day (WATD), Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) organized a demonstration at the press club Rawalpindi to demand justice for a 14-year-old girl child who has endured unspeakable suffering in the clutches of bonded labor and inhumane treatment as a house helper

During the demonstration, the protestors demanded that this harrowing case of child servitude and brutality demands immediate attention, and call upon the public, authorities, and concerned to raise their voice, strengthening and effective implementation of the child protection laws.

"The 14 years old , has suffered unbearable physical and emotional abuse while trapped in a cycle of bonded labor. Her condition is now critical, underscoring the urgent need for action and support to save her life and ensure her recovery. Child servitude and human trafficking are abhorrent violations of human rights that leave a lifelong impact on the victims and stain the conscience of society," the protestors said.

The incident at hand reminds us of the pressing need to eradicate these heinous practices from our communities. Collectively raise our voices to demand immediate medical attention and protection for the survivor.

Call on law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift and thorough investigation into this case of child servitude and human trafficking, bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The protestors and SSDO members also demanded for a suo moto notice on this matter on the part of honourable respected chief justice of Pakistan, and also section 3 of the Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018 be added into the FIR.

"We urge the government and relevant authorities to strengthen existing laws and policies aimed at preventing and combating trafficking in persons, especially concerning child labor. This World Anti-Trafficking Day, let us stand united to declare that child servitude and human trafficking have no place in our society. We must work together to protect the most vulnerable among us and create a safe environment for every child to thrive. Together, we can create a world where no child lives in fear or faces such horrifying exploitation," they said.

Chairperson Namood-e-Sehir organization Robina Akbar, EX PMA Shameen Akhtar. Akhter syed former national coordinator CRM ( child rights movement) were present on the occasion.