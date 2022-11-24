UrduPoint.com

World Antibiotic Day Observed

November 24, 2022

An awareness walk to mark the World Antibiotic Day, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), was held in Sukkur on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :An awareness walk to mark the World Antibiotic Day, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), was held in Sukkur on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar urged the people to stop unnecessary use of antibiotics.

CEO IGHDS Dr Shakil Ahmed Jamil asked the participants to cooperate in creating awareness among people so that every citizen could get guidance about basic principles of health.

A number of Paramedics, representatives of different NGOs and civil society members participated.

