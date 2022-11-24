World Antimicrobial Awareness Seminar organized at Khyber Medical University

UrduPoint.com

Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS) and Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL), Khyber Medical University (KMU), in collaboration with the Dosti Welfare Organization (DOSTI) and Global Education Campaign (GEC), organized the World Antimicrobial Awareness Seminar (WAAS) 2022 under the theme "Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together" on Thursday at Multipurpose Hall Khyber Medical University, Hayatabad

In the seminar, panelists highlighted global issue of Antibiotics Resistivity.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death.

As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective, and infections become increasingly difficult or impossible to treat.

During the panel discussion, Prof Dr. Rubina Nazli, Dean of IBMS Khyber Medical University, talked about the Clinical Perspectives of Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria, Dr.

Sumaira Afzal, Director of the Center of Biotechnology and Microbiology University of Peshawar, spoke about Antibiotics and the Mechanism of Resistance to Antibiotics.

Registrar Khyber Medical University, Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleen Gandapur, graced the occasion as a chief guest.

Dr. Inayat Shah, Director Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS), welcomed all participants. Irfan Khan, the Dosti representative, briefed the audience about the event and its importance.

Dr. Ibrar Khan, Associate Professor at the Center of Biotechnology and Microbiology University of Peshawar, briefed the audience about Infection Prevention of the Control of Antimicrobial Resistance.

The event was moderated by Dr. Taj Ali Khan, Associate Professor at Khyber Medical University, where more than 300 participants were present.

This interactive event provided an opportunity for all participants to ask questions from the field experts and ended with an Awareness Walk.

