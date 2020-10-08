UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Appreciated Pakistan In Fight Against COVID-19: Shafqat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:33 PM

World appreciated Pakistan in fight against COVID-19: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that reforms in the education sector and educating every child of Pakistan are the top priority of the PTI government

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that reforms in the education sector and educating every child of Pakistan are the top priority of the PTI government.

He expressed these views while addressing students at Batrasi Cadet College.

The minister further said that 20 million children are out of schools, it's a big challenge to bring them to school, we would utilize all of our resources to educate these children.

Talking about the outbreak of COVID-19, Shafqat Mahmood said that with the blessing of Almighty Allah we are in a position to send our children to schools, the decision of closing schools during the outbreak was a good assessment which has saved our education sector and now we have no intention to close educational institutions again.

The minister stated that Batrasi Cadet College is a premier institution with the best education and discipline which is commendable for its services rendered for best facilities to the youth of Pakistan.

Earlier, on the arrival of the minister at Batrasi Cadet College a smartly turned out contingent of students presented him a guard of honour.

Shafqat Mahmood also administered oath from the proctorial board members, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda and offered Fatiha for the departed souls particularly those who have lost their lives in the devastating earthquake of 2005.

Shafqat Mahmood also inaugurated the swimming pool of the college and witnessed the championship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education All From Government Best Top Million

Recent Stories

FPCCI launches publication on PSFTA to enhance bi- ..

1 minute ago

Nishtar Medical University, GSSH mark world sight ..

1 minute ago

World Rugby appoints Schmidt to new high-performan ..

1 minute ago

North Macedonian Prime Minister Meets With Stolten ..

1 minute ago

Minister for immediate action in girl rape case

27 minutes ago

Sri Lanka Premier League draft postponed after vir ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.