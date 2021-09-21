UrduPoint.com

World Asked To Raise Voice Against Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:50 PM

World asked to raise voice against Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Kashmir Freedom Front and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement have called upon the international community to raise its voice against India's growing state terrorism In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Freedom Front spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the day-to-day deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that gross human rights violations were being committed by the Indian occupational forces with impunity. He lamented that freedom of expression and right to assembly was in a state of suspension in the occupied territory.

The spokesman appealed to the international human rights organisations including the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them forthwith.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Information Secretary Shabir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the Modi regime for attributing important institutions and highways in the occupied territory after Indian forces' personnel and politicians. He said that India was distorting the history of Kashmir by changing the Names of all historical buildings, roads and important places in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that steps were being taken to eradicate the Muslim majority identity of Jammu and Kashmir, forever. However, he said that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Imran Jammu and Kashmir People's Association Convener Khalid Shabbir in a joint statement in Islamabad strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism against Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

