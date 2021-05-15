UrduPoint.com
World Asked To Stop Israel, India From Massacring Palestinians, Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Political adviser to the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said that Israel is hell-bent on converting the whole of Palestine into a graveyard.

Addressing a meeting Sopori, lamented the criminal silence of the international community especially the Muslim countries over the massacre of the Palestinian people by Israel, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"The killing of innocent children, the elderly and women in bombing is the worst example of state terrorism," he said.

He urged the international community, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to take effective measures to counter the Israeli aggression against unarmed Palestinians.

Khawaja Firdous, APHC leader and chairman of the Democratic Political Movement (DPM), in a statement in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel and the senseless killing of more than 130 Palestinians.

He said that the so-called human rights activists of the world are tight-lipped over Israeli terrorism. Khawaja Firdous said that just as Israel has massacred unarmed Palestinians, India is doing the same in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that unless the disputes over Kashmir and Palestine were not resolved, lasting peace and stability could not be established in the world.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Information Secretary Shabbir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Indian atrocities were continuing against the Kashmiri people who are sacrificing their lives for freedom.

