World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

The Prime Minister says UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, while acknowledging the scale of destruction in Pakistan, committed to arrange an international donor conference for contributions.

While talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, while acknowledging the scale of destruction in Pakistan, committed to arrange an international donor conference for contributions.

The Prime Minister said during his stay at Washington D.C, he made every effort to seek the attention of world community towards the adverse impacts of climate change and its havoc in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said he also highlighted the Kashmir and Palestine issue at the United Nations effectively.

He said the issue of Islamophobia was also highlighted as due to this rising issue Muslims in India are facing life threats.

The Prime Minister said with the efforts of our coalition government, Pakistan has come out of isolation phase and our relations with brotherly countries and other world nations are improving. He regretted that the previous government put Pakistan into international isolation due to its arrogant behaviour.

To a question, the Prime Minister said PTI government looted the national exchequer under Toshakhana case by selling foreign gifts and through Sugar and wheat scandal.

He said through blackmailing PTI government pursued illegal cases against other parties while getting amnesty on its own criminalities.

The Prime Minister said Imran Khan left made every effort to make the country default but with the efforts of coalition government we are out of that risk. He said efforts are being made to put the country out of crisis.

The Prime Minister categorically said that he didn't extend any undue favor to any of his relatives. The Prime Minister said in the leaked audio everyone can listen that he refused to import machinery from India as it was banned due to certain reasons.

To a question regarding audio leaks of Prime Minister Office, he said an inquiry committee has been formed which will investigate the matter on priority basis to expose the culprits. He said this breach of conduct is a matter of national prestige and security.