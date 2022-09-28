UrduPoint.com

World Assured Support To Flood-hit Pakistan: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2022 | 10:57 AM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

The Prime Minister says UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, while acknowledging the scale of destruction in Pakistan, committed to arrange an international donor conference for contributions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the world leaders have assured its support to help Pakistan for rehabilitation of people affected by the devastating floods.

While talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, while acknowledging the scale of destruction in Pakistan, committed to arrange an international donor conference for contributions.

The Prime Minister said during his stay at Washington D.C, he made every effort to seek the attention of world community towards the adverse impacts of climate change and its havoc in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said he also highlighted the Kashmir and Palestine issue at the United Nations effectively.

He said the issue of Islamophobia was also highlighted as due to this rising issue Muslims in India are facing life threats.

The Prime Minister said with the efforts of our coalition government, Pakistan has come out of isolation phase and our relations with brotherly countries and other world nations are improving. He regretted that the previous government put Pakistan into international isolation due to its arrogant behaviour.

To a question, the Prime Minister said PTI government looted the national exchequer under Toshakhana case by selling foreign gifts and through Sugar and wheat scandal.

He said through blackmailing PTI government pursued illegal cases against other parties while getting amnesty on its own criminalities.

The Prime Minister said Imran Khan left made every effort to make the country default but with the efforts of coalition government we are out of that risk. He said efforts are being made to put the country out of crisis.

The Prime Minister categorically said that he didn't extend any undue favor to any of his relatives. The Prime Minister said in the leaked audio everyone can listen that he refused to import machinery from India as it was banned due to certain reasons.

To a question regarding audio leaks of Prime Minister Office, he said an inquiry committee has been formed which will investigate the matter on priority basis to expose the culprits. He said this breach of conduct is a matter of national prestige and security.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Scandal United Nations Import Palestine Washington Muslim Media From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

2 hours ago
 UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

10 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

10 hours ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

10 hours ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.