Open Menu

World Asthma Day Observed To Raise Awareness

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

World Asthma Day observed to raise awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) World Asthma Day was observed on Tuesday to raise awareness about asthma and improve care for patients around the world.

Talking to private news channel, the health experts emphasized the importance of early diagnosis, regular treatment, and avoiding triggers to manage asthma effectively.

They urged people to consult doctors if they experience symptoms like shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing.

The theme for this year focused on promoting better access to asthma care for all, "Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for ALL". Awareness walks, seminars, and free check-up camps were organized in various cities to mark the day.

A walk for awareness about asthma, its care, and treatment was also organized in Islamabad to educate the public and provide them with the knowledge they need to manage their illness and lead healthy lives.

Recent Stories

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

2 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

6 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

15 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

15 hours ago
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

15 hours ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

15 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

15 hours ago
 FDA to auction plots on May 15

FDA to auction plots on May 15

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan