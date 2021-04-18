World attracts to business opportunities in Pakistan: FM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said the government with its economic diplomacy had successfully attracted the world towards the business opportunities available in Pakistan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said the government with its economic diplomacy had successfully attracted the world towards the business opportunities available in Pakistan.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Business Council Dubai here, he said it was matter of satisfaction that despite the ill effects of the global coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan through its economic diplomacy had achieved positive results.

He said Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates had improved their bilateral relations in diverse fields including trade.

Aim of his visit to Dubai was to promote trade relations between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates in multiple fields, he added.

He noted that a large number of Pakistanis were living in the United Arab Emirates and with their hard work and dedication were playing an important role in development and progress of the gulf state.

The priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was to resolves issues of the overseas Pakistanis and work for their welfare and well being, he added.

Earlier on his arrival, the Foreign Minister was warmly received by President and other representatives of Pakistan Business Council.

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Afzaal Mehmood, Counsel General Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali and senior officers of the Pakistani embassy attended the Iftar dinner.