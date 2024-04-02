Open Menu

World Autism Awareness Day Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM

World Autism Awareness Day observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) World Autism Awareness Day was observed on Tuesday across the world, including Pakistan about the acceptance, support, and inclusion of autistic people, and for the advocation of their rights.

The theme of this year's day was "Moving from surviving to thriving".

This theme emphasizes the need to change the focus from simply dealing with autism to creating an environment in which autistic people can thrive.

In the 76th plenary meeting conducted on the 18th of December 2007, the United Nations designated the 2nd of April as World Autism Awareness Day, which has been observed every year since 2008.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations April December From

Recent Stories

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

9 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

12 hours ago
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

12 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

12 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

12 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

13 hours ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan