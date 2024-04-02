World Autism Awareness Day Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) World Autism Awareness Day was observed on Tuesday across the world, including Pakistan about the acceptance, support, and inclusion of autistic people, and for the advocation of their rights.
The theme of this year's day was "Moving from surviving to thriving".
This theme emphasizes the need to change the focus from simply dealing with autism to creating an environment in which autistic people can thrive.
In the 76th plenary meeting conducted on the 18th of December 2007, the United Nations designated the 2nd of April as World Autism Awareness Day, which has been observed every year since 2008.
