World Autism Awareness Day Observed In Nawabshah
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The world observes 2nd April as World Autism Awareness Day, a global initiative dedicated to increasing understanding, acceptance, and support for individuals on the autism spectrum.
This year’s theme, “Empowering Autistic Voices”, emphasizes the importance of inclusion, accessibility, and opportunities for autistic individuals to thrive in society.
Since its recognition by the United Nations in 2nd April 2007, World Autism Awareness Day has served as a platform to highlight the challenges faced by autistic individuals and their families while celebrating their unique talents and contributions.
Events worldwide, including awareness campaigns, educational seminars, and community gatherings, aim to foster a more inclusive world. The Experts stress that autism is not a disability but a different way of experiencing the world.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1 in 100 children worldwide is diagnosed with autism, yet many face barriers to education, employment, and healthcare. Governments, NGOs, and advocacy groups continue to push for policies that ensure equal opportunities for autistic individuals.
In Pakistan, organizations like the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Sindh, National Disability & Development Forum (NDF), Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) and others work tirelessly to provide early intervention, educational programs, and employment opportunities for people with autism and intellectual disabilities.
On this day, landmarks around the world, including the Eiffel Tower, Empire State Building, and Minar-e-Pakistan, DEPD's under Regional Directorate Karachi buildings were illuminated in blue as a symbol of autism awareness. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to wear blue, engage in social media campaigns using the hashtag #LightItUpBlue, and participate in activities that promote understanding and inclusion. As the world recognizes World Autism Awareness Day, the message remains clear that Autism acceptance is not just about awareness but action.
Together, we can create a world where every autistic individual feels valued and supported.
