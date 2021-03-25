World Autism awareness day to be marked on April 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) with collaboration of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sukkur will mark the World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, to highlight the need to help improve the lives of children and adults who suffer from the disorder.

According to Chief Coordination Officer, IGHDS Ms Nosheen Shakil, the function will be held on World Autism Day (April 2nd) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme and would be attended by doctors, teachers and parents of children with autism.

It is mention over here that In December 2007, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declared Airil 2nd as the World Autism Awareness Day, in an effort to draw attention to a pervasive disorder that affects tens of millions of people around the globe.