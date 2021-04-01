UrduPoint.com
World Autism Day To Be Marked On Friday

Thu 01st April 2021

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :World Autism Awareness Day will be marked on April 2 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan which aims to increase people's awareness about children with autism.

Autism is a developmental disability that remains with a person for his or her whole life. This condition affects the brain's functions. The first signs usually appear before a child is three years old.

People with autism often find social interaction difficult have problems with verbal and non-verbal communication demonstrate restrictive and repetitive behavior have a limited set of interests and activities.

Autism affects girls and boys of all races and in all geographic regions and has a large impact on children, their families, communities, and societies. The prevalence is currently rising in many countries around the world. Caring for and educating children and young people with this condition places challenges on health care, education and training programs.

The day often features educational events for teachers, health care workers, and parents, as well as exhibitions showcasing work created by children with autism.

Autism affects many children worldwide many events would be organized on World Autism Awareness Day included panel discussions with autism experts, politicians and non-governmental organization (NGO) representatives informational events for parents of children with autism conferences and workshops for professionals working with people with autism artistic workshops for people with autism.

Television and radio shows, as well as newspaper features, about people with autism and their lives the launch of educational materials for parents and teachers.

Special clinics are also organized for families dealing with autism to obtain consultations with pediatricians, educational psychologists, and social workers.

