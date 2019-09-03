UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Agrees To Extend Technical, Financial Assistance For Smog Mitigation; Eco-restoration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:49 PM

World Bank agrees to extend technical, financial assistance for Smog mitigation; Eco-restoration

The World Bank (WB) has agreed to extend technical and financial assistance to Pakistan for smog mitigation and ecosystem restoration initiatives in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ):The World Bank (WB) has agreed to extend technical and financial assistance to Pakistan for smog mitigation and ecosystem restoration initiatives in the country.

The WB Country Director for Pakistan Illango Patchamuthu assured the assistance for ecological conservation and smog mitigation in a meeting with the Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Malik Amin Aslam, a press release said.

WB Country Director had appreciated the efforts made by the government to preserve environment during his visit to the ministry and assured full cooperation of the Bank in that regard.

Amin Aslam briefed Illango that environment after the devolution of powers due to 18th amendment had become a provincial subject whereas the federal government was working in close cooperation with the provinces for their capacity building and other matters.

He also apprised the WB Country Director regarding Eco-system Restoration Fund and ban imposed on plastic bags in the federal capital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Bank Visit Bank Government

Recent Stories

UAE helps people from around the world achieve the ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 6878 peo ..

12 minutes ago

Shoigu, French Counterpart Spoke by Phone - Russia ..

13 minutes ago

GOP releases sales tax refund of Rs 22 billion, In ..

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports reviews trends influencing future ..

21 minutes ago

UN Chief Informed by Khalilzad on State of US-Tali ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.