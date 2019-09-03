World Bank agrees to extend technical, financial assistance for Smog mitigation; Eco-restoration

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ):The World Bank (WB) has agreed to extend technical and financial assistance to Pakistan for smog mitigation and ecosystem restoration initiatives in the country.

The WB Country Director for Pakistan Illango Patchamuthu assured the assistance for ecological conservation and smog mitigation in a meeting with the Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Malik Amin Aslam, a press release said.

WB Country Director had appreciated the efforts made by the government to preserve environment during his visit to the ministry and assured full cooperation of the Bank in that regard.

Amin Aslam briefed Illango that environment after the devolution of powers due to 18th amendment had become a provincial subject whereas the federal government was working in close cooperation with the provinces for their capacity building and other matters.

He also apprised the WB Country Director regarding Eco-system Restoration Fund and ban imposed on plastic bags in the federal capital.