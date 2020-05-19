World Bank agrees to launch $145m COVID Response, locust control projects in Sindh

The World Bank and Sindh government have agreed to launch $145 million Sindh COVID-19 Response programme and Locust control project in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):The World Bank and Sindh government have agreed to launch $145 million Sindh COVID-19 Response programme and Locust control project in the province.

This decision was taken in a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan through a video link, said a statement on Monday.

The former participated from CM House Karachi while the letter along with his team participated from his Islamabad office.

The chief minister was assisted by Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, CM Coordinator Haris Gazdar, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and Secretary Investment Najam Shah.

At outset of the meeting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government with technical and financial support of the World Bank wanted to launch COVID-19 Impact programme.

He added that for the purpose resource mobilization through diversion of funds/restructuring, repurposing and realigning World Bank portfolio would be required.

He added that the World Bank Team was also working on the high frequency of COVID impact monitoring system to support government decision-making.

The chief minister said that Karachi specific monitoring system was being developed but "I want a high impact COVID Monitoring System should be developed for the entire province," he suggested the World Bank.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, his government has planned to disinfect all the public places, bus stands/stops, offices, proper cleaning of roads and public areas, cleaning of storm water drains and nullahs, establishment of two garbage transfer stations and two landfill sites in the city.

The World Bank chief approved the proposal and said that Sindh government could use funds $135 million from its different projects by diverting the amount until the project was formally approved from the concerned forums.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the on-going crisis of Coronavirus has badly affected economic activities in the province.

The small and medium enterprises have faced considerably losses, therefore his government has worked out a plan to extend small loans and financially support the daily wagers.

The world bank assured the chief minister that they would support the Sindh government to revive economic activities in the province and rehabilitate the daily wagers through a separate programme and it would be made a part of COVID-19 Response programme.

The Sindh chief minister said that after COVID-19 another threat of locus attacks on the standing crops had emerged. Locust swarms have already damaged one third of the cropping area of the province.

He said that his government wanted the World Bank to extend its technical and financial support to the provincial so that crops and desert areas could be sprayed at the earliest, otherwise locust swarm attacks would destroy the crops and thereby food security issued would develop in the province.

The World Bank approved $10 million for the Locust Control Programme and advised the Sindh to divert the funds from Sindh Agriculture Growth Project and start locust control programme. The World Bank would arrange more funds for the agriculture growth project The meeting decided to constitute a team of World bank and P&D Department Under its Chairman Mohammad Waseem to smoothen the way for restricting, re-purposing and realigning the World Bank portfolio.

The chief minister and the World Bank country director also discussed renewable energy projects. The World Bank would support Sindh in developing solar and wind power projects.

Imtiaz Shaikh briefed the meeting about the on-going renewable projects and also discussed the options of hybrid renewable power projects.