World Bank assisting to install telemetry system for judicious water distribution: NA body informed

(@imziishan)

Indus Water System Authority (IRSA) Friday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources that World Bank (WB) was extending financial assistance to Pakistan for installing telemetry system to ensure judicious distribution of water among the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):Indus Water System Authority (IRSA) Friday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources that World Bank (WB) was extending financial assistance to Pakistan for installing telemetry system to ensure judicious distribution of water among the provinces.

The committee meeting, chaired by Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, was also apprised that sufficient water was available for the agriculture sector and "there is zero water shortage for irrigation in the country .

" The committee chairman underlined the need for judicious distribution of water among all the provinces and removing their concerns at the earliest.

The IRSA authorities informed the body that almost 34 percent water went to waste and highlighted the importance of building new reservoirs to preserve water for its effective utilization.

The committee asked the authorities concerned to present a detailed report on water resources in the next meeting.