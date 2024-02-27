World Bank, Cities Program Delegation Visits Jhang
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A delegation comprising representatives from the World Bank and the Cities Program visited on Tuesday in Jhang.
During the visit, Advisor Dr. Eshrat Hussain from the World Bank and Syed Zahid Uzair, Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Fund Company, received a detailed briefing on the ongoing development initiatives under the Punjab Cities Program.
During the session, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Muhammad Abubakr, provided updates on the progress of various schemes under the Cities Program.
He highlighted the positive impact of new machinery on the city's cleanliness, noting significant improvements in this regard. Abubakr also emphasized the cultural significance of tree plantation efforts, which have been instrumental in enhancing the area's landscape.
Furthermore, Abubakr informed the delegation that previously missing sewerage links had been successfully connected, resulting in a noticeable improvement in the city's sewerage system.
He assured that the completion of phase three and phase one schemes would further alleviate civic issues.
The rehabilitation of old disposal stations has been completed, with ongoing work on new disposal stations.
Abubakr attributed the improved pace of various sewerage schemes to the establishment of a Pipe Factory within the city.
Additionally, the use of tough tiles has contributed to the enhanced cleanliness of streets.
The delegation, accompanied by officers from the World Bank and Punjab Cities Program, visited Umme Rubab Ladies Park.
They expressed satisfaction with the quality of work observed and actively participated in the tree plantation drive by planting saplings.
The visit underscores the collaborative efforts between the World Bank, the Punjab Municipal Fund Company, and local authorities to facilitate sustainable development and infrastructure enhancement in Jhang.
APP/dba/378
