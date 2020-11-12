World Bank Country Director calls on Syed Amin Ul Haque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Thursday.

The minister welcomed the World Bank Country Director in his office, and matters of mutual interests and related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), digitalization and connectivity were discussed during the meeting, said a press release .

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

Talking to World Bank Country Director, Syed Amin Ul Haque said that under Digital Pakistan vision, provision of broadband services across the country was top priority of the IT Ministry.

He said the IT & IT enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services surged to US $379.

251 million at a growth rate of 43.55 percent during the first three months (July-September) of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $264.187 million during the same period during FY 2019-20.

The minister said the working relations between World Bank and Pakistan would be further strengthened. He also lauded World Bank for its support during COVID-19 pandemic.

He also urged World Bank to do funding in different projects for the completion of the Digital Pakistan Vision.

The World Bank Country Director lauded the performance of the IT Ministry and said that the World Bank was ready to cooperate regarding connectivity, provision of broadband services in far-flung areas and in other areas.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui briefed the World Bank Country Director about working and projects of the Ministry of IT & Telecom.