World Bank delegation calls on Chairman WAPDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A four-member World Bank delegation, headed by South Asia Region Practice Manager for Energy Simon Stolp on Wednesday called on Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd).

The delegation was briefed about progress on the World Bank-funded WAPDA projects, which included the Dasu Hydropower Project, the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project and Tarbela Floating Solar Panel Project, said a press release.

The operation and performance of the World Bank-funded Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project was also discussed during the meeting.

It was noted with satisfaction that the Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, since its commissioning, has generated electricity equivalent to more than its initial capital cost.

A portfolio of WAPDA’s upcoming projects in the hydropower sector was also presented to the delegation with a view to seeking the World Bank’s financial support.

The Chairman WAPDA acknowledged the contribution of the World Bank in harnessing low-cost, clean and green energy in Pakistan through WAPDA projects. He also expressed the hope that the World Bank would consider upsizing its contribution for the purpose.

Member Finance (WAPDA) Naveed Asghar Chaudhary, Member Water (WAPDA) Javed Akhtar Latif and Member Power (WAPDA) Jamil Akhtar were also present on the occasion.