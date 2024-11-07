World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A high-level delegation of World Bank led by its Practice Manager (Digital Development, South Asia Region) Ms. Vyjaynati T. Desai, called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Thursday

Matters related to digitalisation, Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) and its implementation were discussed in detail said a news release.

Secretary IT Zarrar Hasham Khan and Special Secretary IT &Telecom Division Azfar Manzoor were also present in the meeting.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima apprised the WB delegation about ongoing steps for digitalization in the country.

She said under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the present government is fully committed to Digital transformation across the country.

Private sector is being extended full support to lead the digitalization process in the country, she maintained.

Shaza Fatima said Digital Economy Enhancement Project is very important project and full attention is being paid to its implementation.

The World Bank delegation appreciated government's steps for digitalization, and the two sides agreed to continue collaboration regarding the implementation of the different phases of DEEP.

The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim.