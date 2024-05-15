World Bank delegation explores cultural heritage of Peshawar

Exploring the rich cultural heritage of Peshawar, Martin Raiser, World Bank's VP for South Asia, and Najy Benhassine, World Bank's Country Head led a delegation to discover the city’s 2500-year-old rich cultural heritage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Exploring the rich cultural heritage of Peshawar, Martin Raiser, World Bank's VP for South Asia, and Najy Benhassine, World Bank's Country Head led a delegation to discover the city’s 2500-year-old rich cultural heritage.

A press release said here on Wednesday that the World Bank is committed to playing a pivotal role in preserving the cultural heritage of KP through various initiatives and projects, supporting the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums KP in preserving KP's heritage and promoting its cultural significance globally.

Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division Islamabad Dr. Kazim Niaz, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Additional Chief Secretary were also present as hosts.