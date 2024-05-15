Open Menu

World Bank Delegation Explores Cultural Heritage Of Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM

World Bank delegation explores cultural heritage of Peshawar

Exploring the rich cultural heritage of Peshawar, Martin Raiser, World Bank's VP for South Asia, and Najy Benhassine, World Bank's Country Head led a delegation to discover the city’s 2500-year-old rich cultural heritage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Exploring the rich cultural heritage of Peshawar, Martin Raiser, World Bank's VP for South Asia, and Najy Benhassine, World Bank's Country Head led a delegation to discover the city’s 2500-year-old rich cultural heritage.

A press release said here on Wednesday that the World Bank is committed to playing a pivotal role in preserving the cultural heritage of KP through various initiatives and projects, supporting the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums KP in preserving KP's heritage and promoting its cultural significance globally.

Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division Islamabad Dr. Kazim Niaz, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Additional Chief Secretary were also present as hosts.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Asia

Recent Stories

Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’

15 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College ..

Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games

5 minutes ago
 Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji recei ..

Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..

5 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

5 minutes ago
 ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant ..

ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz

5 minutes ago
 Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha Universit ..

Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University

5 minutes ago
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education researc ..

PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda

18 minutes ago
 PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize televis ..

PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..

18 minutes ago
 £190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail ..

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea

49 minutes ago
 Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this ye ..

Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year

4 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncert ..

EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan