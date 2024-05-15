World Bank Delegation Explores Cultural Heritage Of Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Exploring the rich cultural heritage of Peshawar, Martin Raiser, World Bank's VP for South Asia, and Najy Benhassine, World Bank's Country Head led a delegation to discover the city’s 2500-year-old rich cultural heritage
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Exploring the rich cultural heritage of Peshawar, Martin Raiser, World Bank's VP for South Asia, and Najy Benhassine, World Bank's Country Head led a delegation to discover the city’s 2500-year-old rich cultural heritage.
A press release said here on Wednesday that the World Bank is committed to playing a pivotal role in preserving the cultural heritage of KP through various initiatives and projects, supporting the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums KP in preserving KP's heritage and promoting its cultural significance globally.
Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division Islamabad Dr. Kazim Niaz, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Additional Chief Secretary were also present as hosts.
Recent Stories
Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’
Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games
Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz
Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea
Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year
Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar
EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’15 minutes ago
-
Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University5 minutes ago
-
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda18 minutes ago
-
RPO inquires after health of injured policeman at DHQ29 minutes ago
-
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Pakistan18 minutes ago
-
DG PNCA inquires about Abida Parveen's health39 minutes ago
-
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea49 minutes ago
-
PA special committee-3 takes strong notice of illegal sand mining, overloading49 minutes ago
-
Anti-Smog Committee reviews actions taken against smog reviewed49 minutes ago
-
Govt to announce special incentives for farmers in upcoming budget: Bilawal49 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing lady doctor49 minutes ago
-
Pak Army conducts successful training launch of 400-km range Fatah-II Guided Rocket System59 minutes ago