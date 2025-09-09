Open Menu

World Bank Delegation Visits FOSPAH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 12:02 AM

World Bank delegation visits FOSPAH

Federal Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar met with a delegation from the World Bank, including Meskerem Brane, Regional Director for Planet, MENAAP Region, and Kamakshi Mubarak, Senior Social Development Specialist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Federal Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar met with a delegation from the World Bank, including Meskerem Brane, Regional Director for Planet, MENAAP Region, and Kamakshi Mubarak, Senior Social Development Specialist.

During the meeting, Fauzia Viqar briefed the delegation about the mandate of FOSPAH, its legal framework, and the Secretariat’s role in ensuring protection against harassment across workplaces and educational institutions and upholding women’s property rights in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Meskerem Brane commended FOSPAH for the tangible impact it has made on the lives of women in Pakistan, emphasizing that this real change on the ground is both impressive and inspiring.

The World Bank expressed keen interest in forging partnerships with FOSPAH, particularly in the areas of capacity building, outreach, and awareness-raising initiatives. Both sides discussed potential avenues for collaboration to strengthen institutional mechanisms and expand impact nationwide.

This visit marks the beginning of a promising engagement aimed at fostering safer, more inclusive, and equitable work environments in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

4 minutes ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

9 minutes ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

9 minutes ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

9 minutes ago
 CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for ..

CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

10 minutes ago
 PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

26 minutes ago
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

26 minutes ago
 Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’

10 minutes ago
 Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punj ..

Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA

6 minutes ago
 NLPD to hold 10th session of Mukalma with Uxi Muft ..

NLPD to hold 10th session of Mukalma with Uxi Mufti on September 9

6 minutes ago
 Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhda’

7 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation visits FOSPAH

World Bank delegation visits FOSPAH

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan