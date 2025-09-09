World Bank Delegation Visits FOSPAH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 12:02 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Federal Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar met with a delegation from the World Bank, including Meskerem Brane, Regional Director for Planet, MENAAP Region, and Kamakshi Mubarak, Senior Social Development Specialist.
During the meeting, Fauzia Viqar briefed the delegation about the mandate of FOSPAH, its legal framework, and the Secretariat’s role in ensuring protection against harassment across workplaces and educational institutions and upholding women’s property rights in the Islamabad Capital Territory.
Meskerem Brane commended FOSPAH for the tangible impact it has made on the lives of women in Pakistan, emphasizing that this real change on the ground is both impressive and inspiring.
The World Bank expressed keen interest in forging partnerships with FOSPAH, particularly in the areas of capacity building, outreach, and awareness-raising initiatives. Both sides discussed potential avenues for collaboration to strengthen institutional mechanisms and expand impact nationwide.
This visit marks the beginning of a promising engagement aimed at fostering safer, more inclusive, and equitable work environments in Pakistan.
