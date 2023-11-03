Open Menu

World Bank Delegation Visits Sukkur Barrage, Reviews Work Progress

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 07:02 PM

World Bank delegation visits Sukkur Barrage, reviews work progress

World Bank’s water resources management specialist Theruni Liyanage visited Sukkur Barrage and urged the need to complete rehabilitation and modernisation in its stipulated four years, clearly stating that no further extension will be granted

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) World Bank’s water resources management specialist Theruni Liyanage visited Sukkur Barrage and urged the need to complete rehabilitation and modernisation in its stipulated four years, clearly stating that no further extension will be granted.

She was part of the World Bank Implementation Support Mission which reviewed the work progress of the barrage, led by WB practice manager Josses Mugabi.

According to Irrigation officials on Friday, the Chief Engineer, Sukkur Barrage, Syed Sardar Ali Shah in his briefing, suggested that a trail gate without counterweight should be installed at the weir instead of the pocket before the flood season as we can observe the operation of the trail gate without counterweight of 80 tonnes to reduce the extra load on the barrage.

Mugabi said that according to the suggestion and guidelines of a panel of experts and departments’ technical personnel and international consultants, the design work of the barrage was in progress.

The World Bank delegation also visited the Indus Blind Dolphins Center, and ongoing construction works related to the SBIP, including the mechanical workshop and engineering works.

Related Topics

World Bank Flood Water Sukkur Progress

Recent Stories

Seminar on Shakespeare

Seminar on Shakespeare

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM Meets with UNFPA Delegation to Discuss Deve ..

AJK PM Meets with UNFPA Delegation to Discuss Development Projects

2 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli atta ..

Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

9 minutes ago
 Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of cri ..

Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of crises: former prime minister Mia ..

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand's injured Henry out of World Cup as Ja ..

New Zealand's injured Henry out of World Cup as Jamieson comes in

4 minutes ago
 Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with son ..

Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with sons

4 minutes ago
Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi ..

Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi stresses for implementation of ..

3 minutes ago
 500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

3 minutes ago
 Muhammad Mian Soomro condemns terrorist attack in ..

Muhammad Mian Soomro condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
 13 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

13 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 Kim Kardashian’s children wear different Hallowe ..

Kim Kardashian’s children wear different Halloween dresses to express support ..

18 minutes ago
 Afghan Nazim of affairs posted in Quetta calls on ..

Afghan Nazim of affairs posted in Quetta calls on Information Minister Jan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan