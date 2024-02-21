Open Menu

World Bank Delegation Visits T-5 Project Tarbela To Review Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM

A delegation from the World Bank (WB) conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing work at the Tarbela Dam T-5 extension project aimed at enhancing the dam's capacity

During the visit they received a detailed briefing regarding the project's progress, highlighting its significance in generating 1530 megawatts of electricity upon completion.

During the visit they received a detailed briefing regarding the project's progress, highlighting its significance in generating 1530 megawatts of electricity upon completion.

The World Bank delegation inspected the site of the fifth extension project of Tarbela Dam, GM Tarbela Anwar Shah and Chief Engineer T-5 Wasim Raza gave a detailed briefing to the delegation about the project's progress and achievements thus far.

The project's completion is advancing at a rapid pace, promising to deliver 1530 megawatts of electricity upon its culmination. It is anticipated that electricity production from the project will commence by August 2025, substantially increasing the total electricity output from the Tarbela Dam from 4888 megawatts to 6418 megawatts.

General Manager Tarbela Dam Anwar Shah, Chief Engineers T-5 Wasim Raza and T-4 Taurish Kumar, Consultant Chief T-5 Mark Gill, Director T-5 Electrical Azir Sumro, Director T-5 Faisal Hayat, and AD Public Relations Tarbela Dam Javaid Iqbal were present during the visit of WB delegation.

