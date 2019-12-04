UrduPoint.com
World Bank Expresses Concerns On Restructuring FBR

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Bank (WB) has expressed grave concerns on setting up Pakistan Revenue Authority (PRA) by the incumbent government.According to credible sources, the audit team of World Bank during a review meeting of assistance program of worth $400m, showed grave concerns on restructuring Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) into Pakistan Revenue Authority (PRA).

Government has decided to send 11000 employees of FBR to surplus pool in 2020, the decision was also opposed by the employees of FBR.It is to worth mentioning here that the government has decided to restructure the entire tax machinery and introduce centralized collection of general sales tax (GST) on services and goods.The proposed measures were already approved by PM Imran Khan on Oct 3 with a restructuring plan to convert the incumbent Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) into Pakistan Revenue Authority (PRA) with a deadline of June 2020.

Government has decided to send 11000 employees of FBR to surplus pool in 2020, the decision was also opposed by the employees of FBR.It is to worth mentioning here that the government has decided to restructure the entire tax machinery and introduce centralized collection of general sales tax (GST) on services and goods.The proposed measures were already approved by PM Imran Khan on Oct 3 with a restructuring plan to convert the incumbent Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) into Pakistan Revenue Authority (PRA) with a deadline of June 2020.

