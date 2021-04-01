UrduPoint.com
World Bank Funding For Green Stimulus Initiative To Help Generate 100,000 Jobs

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:56 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said the World Bank had approved US$120 million for Prime Minister Imran Khan's Green Stimulus Package to create employment opportunities for youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said the World Bank had approved US$120 million for Prime Minister Imran Khan's Green Stimulus Package to create employment opportunities for youth.

The Green Stimulus Package was announced last year in April and it took great effort in getting the funding approved which would be simultaneously launched across the country, the SAPM said here in his video message released on the occasion.

Amin said the project proposals were sought from all the federating units under Green Stimulus package and were received which would be implemented within next six months on ground.

"A target of 100,000 jobs to be created under Green Stimulus Initiative has been set which will extend Rs 30,000 income daily waged job to the jobless youth facing layoffs due to Coronavirus lockdown," he added.

The vision, he said of the project was to ensure nature conservation and job creation at the same time to ensure sustainable growth and preservation of precious nature reserves.

The SAPM said the daily waged jobs would be created under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project, Protected Areas Initiatives, Waste Management project and many other ambitious clean and green movement programmes.

He added that this time youth of the country would be made economically and environmentally resilient against climate change through successful implementation of the Green Stimulus Initiative.

