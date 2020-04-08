UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank, Industry Dept Join Hands Against Coronavirus, Provide 44 Ventilators To Health Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

World Bank, Industry Dept join hands against Coronavirus, provide 44 ventilators to health dept

The World Bank-administered and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Industries Department-implemented Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ERKF) project provided 44 ventilators to KP's Health Department which are being deployed to Hospitals across the Province for emergency response against COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):The World Bank-administered and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Industries Department-implemented Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ERKF) project provided 44 ventilators to KP's Health Department which are being deployed to Hospitals across the Province for emergency response against COVID-19.

As many as10,000 N-95 masks will also be distributed at the health facilities to protect the medical staff against infections "The timely assistance of 44 ventilators and 10K N-95 masks from the ERKF project will be crucial in saving lives and protecting our medical workforce serving on the front lines of the pandemic." said Tahir Nadeem, Director General, Health Services , KP's Health Department, says a press release.

"At the request of the Health Department, the project funds have been reallocated to help the provincial government respond effectively to the pandemic. We acknowledge the timely support of the World Bank and MDTF. The project aims to also start addressing the socio-economic fallout of COVID-19 in coming months", said Amer Latif, Secretary of the Industries Department, KP.

Moreover, 1,500,000 3ply Surgical masks are being procured through ERKF project which will help strengthen province's readiness to deal with the COVID-19.

The ERKF project has been supporting the economic recovery of province's affected areas since year 2011.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank From Government

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

1 hour ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

31 minutes ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

31 minutes ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

31 minutes ago

Africa's biggest airline takes $550m hit due to co ..

31 minutes ago

FA chief warns 'clubs, leagues' could be wiped out ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.