World Bank, Industry Dept join hands against Coronavirus, provide 44 ventilators to health dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):The World Bank-administered and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Industries Department-implemented Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ERKF) project provided 44 ventilators to KP's Health Department which are being deployed to Hospitals across the Province for emergency response against COVID-19.

As many as10,000 N-95 masks will also be distributed at the health facilities to protect the medical staff against infections "The timely assistance of 44 ventilators and 10K N-95 masks from the ERKF project will be crucial in saving lives and protecting our medical workforce serving on the front lines of the pandemic." said Tahir Nadeem, Director General, Health Services , KP's Health Department, says a press release.

"At the request of the Health Department, the project funds have been reallocated to help the provincial government respond effectively to the pandemic. We acknowledge the timely support of the World Bank and MDTF. The project aims to also start addressing the socio-economic fallout of COVID-19 in coming months", said Amer Latif, Secretary of the Industries Department, KP.

Moreover, 1,500,000 3ply Surgical masks are being procured through ERKF project which will help strengthen province's readiness to deal with the COVID-19.

The ERKF project has been supporting the economic recovery of province's affected areas since year 2011.