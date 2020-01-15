World Bank lauds Punjab govt for digitalizing urban land record

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):World Bank (WB) has acknowledged effective steps being taken by Punjab government with regard to initiating digitalization of Urban Land Record in the province.

According to Revenue Department's spokesman here Tuesday, the reforms being taken in Urban Land Record were duly commended in a letter written by World Bank's Operations Manager Melinda Good. It has also been hoped that steps undertaken by Punjab government will not only bring improvements in Land Record Management System but also achieve targets of Punjab growth strategy 2023. While, matters pertaining to revenue will also be improved by taking up the project of computerization of land record which will prove to be beneficial in fulfilling the goals of vibrant economy, consolidated housing supply, expeditious urbanization and urban planning, she maintained.

The spokesman mentioned that a seven-member World Bank delegation headed by Dong Kyu Kwak during their recent visit met with Provincial Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan, officers of Punjab Land Record Authority, Board of Revenue, concerned departments and discussed in detail matters relating to digitalization of Punjab Urban Land Record and thereby attaining various development targets. The delegation also put forth various proposals and recommendations for setting up strong and stable Land Record Management System under state-of-the-art consolidated system. Revenue matters regarding urban areas were also discussed during their meeting.