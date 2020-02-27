World Bank mission reviews rehabilitation work on Barrages

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ): A World Bank mission visited the historic Sukkur and Guddu Barrages to review the rehabilitation work, told Chief Engineer, Guddu Barrage, Engineer Irshad Memon, while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said the World Bank mission, on the occasion was briefed about the rehabilitation project of Guddu Barrage, adding there was a plan to replace 65 gates of the main barrage and 25 gates of the canals including Ghotki Feeder, Begari Sindh Feeder, and Pat Desert Feeder.

The project would also rehabilitate the river banks allowing safe discharge of 1.2 million cusecs water.

The mission also evinced its keen interest in restoration and rehabilitation of Sukkur Barrage, which is a monumental place in Sindh and serves as the economic backbone of the country from where seven canals with 1,629 branches and minor canals irrigate over 70 percent of Sindh, Memon said and added that as a principal partner, the World Bank had already approved the project and provided financial assistance of USD 160 million for replacement and rehabilitation of critical installations, including gates and embankments.

Besides the infrastructure development, Irshad Memon told that the WB mission was also interested to preserve marine life, including rare and endangered species, like Indus Blind dolphin on verge of extinction and their numbers have dropped to 1,419.

This rare dolphin is on the WWF Red List.

The mission also visited the Indus Dolphin Rescue Centre and the Indus River bed for witnessing the blind dolphins. During the visit, the mission expressed its interest in conservation and management plan for the blind dolphin.