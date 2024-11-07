Open Menu

World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters To Discuss Digital Pakistan Development Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 06:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A high-level delegation from the World Bank, led by Ms. Vyjayanti T. Desai, Practice Manager for Digital Development in the South Asia Region, visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters on Thursday.

The visit was aimed to hold discussion about Pakistan's progress on critical digital initiatives, particularly in the areas of digital identity and economic development, as part of the nation’s push toward a more digitally inclusive society.

Chairman NADRA provided a detailed update on the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), a significant initiative funded by the World Bank.

The DEEP focuses on strengthening Pakistan’s economy through digitization and includes efforts to establish comprehensive digital identity systems and promote their adoption nationwide. The project supports Pakistan's broader Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) strategy, which aims to enhance sustainable development and provide citizens with better access to essential services, such as health, education, and financial systems.

Ms. Desai and the World Bank delegation, which included senior officials from the U.S. and Pakistan, reviewed NADRA’s strategies to define critical information mechanisms within DEEP, ensuring a streamlined roll-out of digital identity solutions across Pakistan.

The World Bank expressed its commitment to supporting NADRA’s efforts, emphasizing that an effective digital identity framework can drive economic growth, improve government transparency, and facilitate greater inclusion in Pakistan's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

This collaboration reflects the shared goal of both NADRA and the World Bank to build a robust digital infrastructure in Pakistan. By implementing projects like DEEP, Pakistan aims to position itself as a digital leader in South Asia, enabling its citizens to fully participate in a digital economy and setting an example for other countries in the region.

