World Bank, MoST Discuss Collaboration On NQI Quality Standards For Exports
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 10:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A delegation of the World Bank held meetings with the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Engr. Sajid Baloch on Monday discussed collaboration on enhancing National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) standards for boosting exports.
During the meeting, the secretary gave a detailed presentation on the Ministry's efforts for quality standards and conformity assessment through its organizations, including Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, Pakistan National Accreditation Council, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, National Meterology Institute of Pakistan and Pakistan Housing Authority.
The presentation highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at ensuring ease of doing business for exporters.
Both sides held in-depth discussions on proposals for sectoral reforms in the NQI system, identifying key constraints in
meeting international market compliance.
The importance of digitalization, equipment upgradation, and capacity building was emphasized as crucial steps to align local standards with global requirements.
The World Bank and the Ministry expressed commitment to enhancing future cooperation to strengthen quality infrastructure, ultimately contributing to increased exports from Pakistan.
