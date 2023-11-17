Open Menu

World Bank, PHSA Signs Accord For Capacity Building Of Medical Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 09:17 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The World Bank and Provincial Health Services Academy (PHDA) on Friday signed an agreement for capacity building of medical staff.

The agreement was signed by DGPHSA Dr Sahib Gul and Project Director Dr Ikramullah while witnessed by Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar and Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam.

Under the agreement the World Bank would provide training to the medical staff of the districts under the Human Capital Investment Program through the Provincial Health Services Academy, said Project Director Dr Ikramullah.

He said that 4000 staff members of 190 health centres of Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur and Swabi would be trained on improving service delivery, adding that medical staff would be trained on maternal and child health, immunization, family planning and other important issues.

Similarly, more than 4,000 lady health workers working in these districts would also be trained on these bases, he informed.

