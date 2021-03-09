World Bank supported water supply projects for Karachi discussed

Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah chaired an important meeting on ongoing World Bank projects of water supply in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah chaired an important meeting on ongoing World Bank projects of water supply in Karachi.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed, Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Asadullah and other notables also participated in the meeting, said a statement on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Najam Shah was briefed on the performance and progress of the ongoing project of Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), which is being executed in collaboration with the World Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Najam Shah said that the Government of Sindh has paid special attention to various projects in collaboration with the World Bank for the convenience and facilities of the people. The soul objective of the projects is to transfer the benefits to the people, he added.

Najam said that all the residential and industrial areas of Karachi are entitled to uninterrupted water supply and the Sindh LG department is working hard to fulfill this mission without any hindrance.

He said that the Sindh government believes in spending all the grants received from the World Bank in a complete honest and professional manner for the welfare and betterment of the people.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure transparency in the selection of all experts and consultant firms according to WB guidelines.

Najam stressed that the process of consultation with the World Bank should be continued on a regular basis and all legal and ethical requirements should be reviewed in detail before taking any decision.

Najam said that special attention is being paid to the monitoring of all ongoing projects and the results achieved and the services of experts have also been availed for this purpose.