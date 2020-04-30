As COVID-19 takes its human and economic toll around the world, the World Bank is supporting Pakistan's front line health care staff and those whose lives have been affected by the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):As COVID-19 takes its human and economic toll around the world, the World Bank is supporting Pakistan's front line health care staff and those whose lives have been affected by the pandemic.

According to an article published by the World Bank, every crisis is an opportunity, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception.

"Just as the World Bank's conversations with the (Pakistan) government began, it became clear that the pandemic was having a nationwide impact. We shifted gears to respond swiftly to the emergency.

"Our Pakistan team stepped up to the challenge by preparing the $200 million Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan (PREP) project, supported by an additional $47.5 million from our existing projects.

The World Bank said the PREP was a uniquely nimble project that progressed from inception to implementation in just 10 days. "Processes that usually take 10 months or more, such as opening designated accounts, were greatly accelerated. As of April 23, the project has disbursed $69.8 million to enable an early response to the emergency. This was possible because of the close working relationship between the Bank and the government, and an exemplary collaboration across a team spanning multiple sectors and time zones.

It said the World Bank's support was already having an impact on the ground for people in greatest need at the heart of this emergency. To protect the front line staff, who had an increased risk of infection, the project was providing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves, protective suits, gowns, coveralls, shoe covers, goggles and face shields to doctors and paramedics. The first consignment of PPE has already been delivered.

"The project will also help establish quarantine facilities in collaboration with public and private hospitals, and will supply diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and other essential equipment. It will strengthen laboratory capacity and train staff to enhance the country's detection capacity." Turning this crisis into an opportunity for revolutionizing the education and learning agenda through technology, the Pakistan's government, with support from the PREP, has launched the Teleschool initiative.

"This platform is a dedicated TV channel operating between 8 am and 6 pm, with educational content for students (grade 1 to 12), to compensate for school closures due to the lockdown." "As the countrywide lockdown keeps educational institutions, businesses and industries closed indefinitely, its impact is expected to be the harshest on poor families and informal workers. PREP is, therefore, supporting emergency cash transfers to help the poor and vulnerable cope with the immediate impact of the pandemic. Additionally, food rations will be distributed in highly disrupted areas, where severe mobility restrictions limit people's ability to meet basic needs." Recognizing both the short- and long-term impacts of the pandemic, the Bank said, it had designed its support on the '4R' principle: response, relief, recovery and resilience.

"While our immediate response is aimed at fighting the health emergency, we recognize the long road ahead: after the pandemic subsides, its impacts on people, health care systems, and the economy will linger.

"The Bank will build on its support and provide additional technical and financial assistance to protect the livelihoods of all Pakistanis. It will help ensure access to food and basic health and education services, create temporary jobs, support small and medium businesses, and speed up the revival of the economy. We'll continue working closely with the federal and provincial governments to identify opportunities for responding to COVID-19's long-term effects.

"So this crisis is indeed also an opportunity. An opportunity for us all to join hands to identify gaps, improve the response, and become better prepared for the future. Our World Bank team recognizes and commends the unrelenting efforts of our counterparts in Pakistan, who have stepped up in the face of this health crisis. We hope that this emergency will also build resilience for future pandemic response," the article concluded.