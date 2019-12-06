World Bank team given briefing on Lahore Development Authority Land Record Management System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A four-member delegation from the World Bank (WB) called on Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sameer Ahmed Syed at the LDA office on Friday and got briefing on the LDA Land Record Management System (LRMS).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ):A four-member delegation from the World Bank (WB) called on Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sameer Ahmed Syed at the LDA office on Friday and got briefing on the LDA Land Record Management System (LRMS).

According to a spokesperson, the delegation was informed that the LDA had digitalized transfer of plots system, in the ongoing housing schemes including Gulburg, Mustafa Town, Evenue One and Jubilee Town to facilitate citizens.

The delegation also visited the LDA One Window Cell and examined online tranfer system of plots.

Addintional DG Housing Kanwar Ejaz Khaleeq Razaqi, Chief Metropoliten Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Town Planner Tariq Mehmood, Director Computer Services Abdul Basit Qamar and Director One Windo Cell Asadullah Cheema were present.