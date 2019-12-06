UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Team Given Briefing On Lahore Development Authority Land Record Management System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:59 PM

World Bank team given briefing on Lahore Development Authority Land Record Management System

A four-member delegation from the World Bank (WB) called on Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sameer Ahmed Syed at the LDA office on Friday and got briefing on the LDA Land Record Management System (LRMS).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ):A four-member delegation from the World Bank (WB) called on Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sameer Ahmed Syed at the LDA office on Friday and got briefing on the LDA Land Record Management System (LRMS).

According to a spokesperson, the delegation was informed that the LDA had digitalized transfer of plots system, in the ongoing housing schemes including Gulburg, Mustafa Town, Evenue One and Jubilee Town to facilitate citizens.

The delegation also visited the LDA One Window Cell and examined online tranfer system of plots.

Addintional DG Housing Kanwar Ejaz Khaleeq Razaqi, Chief Metropoliten Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Town Planner Tariq Mehmood, Director Computer Services Abdul Basit Qamar and Director One Windo Cell Asadullah Cheema were present.

Related Topics

Lahore World Bank From Housing

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

19 minutes ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

19 minutes ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

19 minutes ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

19 minutes ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

19 minutes ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.