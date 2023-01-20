World Bank team visits KPRA office

Director General Khber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Muhammad Kabir Afridi discussed the performance and working of KPRA in a meeting with a team from World Bank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):Director General Khber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Muhammad Kabir Afridi discussed the performance and working of KPRA in a meeting with a team from World Bank.

A team from World Bank visited KPRA on Friday where advisor KPRA on tax enforcement Fazal Amin Shah gave a presentation on the revenue collection of KPRA in the ongoing financial year.

The team discussed activities where the World Bank is providing financial and technical assistance to KPRA with the aim to increase revenue, capacity building of KPRA, and tax acculturation in the province.