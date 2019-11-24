UrduPoint.com
World Bank To Fund Socio-economic Impact Research Projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ):World Bank representative Dr Graham Harrison on Saturday said that the World Bank would fund those research projects which would bring socio-economic development in the country and achieve sustainable development goals.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a workshop on "Road show on New R&D Framework of HEC" organized by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Punjab University Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Al Raazi Hall here.

PU Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, HEC Research and Development Director General Dr Zain ul Abidin participated in the workshop.

PU ORIC Director Prof Dr Arshad Javed, British Council representative Hajira Khan, directors of ORIC from a large number of universities from Punjab participated in the workshop.

Addressing the workshop through video link, Dr Graham Harrison said that Pakistani researchers should work on the academic ideas that could be commercialized.

He said that research projects should resolve the problems being faced today. He said that World Bank encouraged technology transfer and promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship culture.

He said that World Bank had allocated seven hundred thousand dollars for those research projects that would focus on resolving local issues.

Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt lauded the role of Higher Education Commission for promotion of research in universities. He said that academia was strengthening relations with industrial and corporate sectors with the help of the HEC. He said that universities had important role in socio-economic development of the country.

Dr Zainul Abidin stated the World Bank would give 400 million dollars to HEC in the next five years, out of which research grant of 127 million dollars would be provided.

He gave a detailed presentation on various programs of HEC to fund research projects. Ms Hajira Khan gave briefing on Pak UK Education Gateway.

Dr Arshad Javed said the workshop would create awareness among researchers regarding available research grants for research projects.

Later, a comprehensive question answer session was held in which speakers addressed various questions of participants.

