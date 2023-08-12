World Bank to install facilities in 400 girl schools to promote education

World Bank in-collaboration with School Education Department will improve facilities in 400 girl schools in six districts including Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan under the project titled 'Actions to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education Programme (ASPIRE)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ):World Bank in-collaboration with School Education Department will improve facilities in 400 girl schools in six districts including Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan under the project titled 'Actions to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education Programme (ASPIRE)'.

According to official sources, Muzaffargarh district was included in the programme recently.

The basic aim behind the ASPIRE project is to maintain and promote cleanliness, a balanced diet, and the installation of different facilities in girls schools.

Toilets will be constructed and renovated as per modern standards. Similarly, classrooms will also be equipped with the latest facilities essential for quality education.

A survey for the selection of girls schools in district Muzaffargarh has also been completed.