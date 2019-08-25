- Home
World Bank To Support Institutional Reforms For Financial Strengthening Of Karachi Water Board: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:44 AM
Karachi Water Board will be financially strengthened through a process of institutional reforms in collaboration with the World Bank, said Sindh Minister for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah
In a meeting with a delegation of WB team comprising Andreas
Rhodes, Max Million Farhan Sami and Dr. Shahid Qureishi entrusted
with the task to review Karachi Water Board's Service Improvement
project he said PPP being a major stakeholder will facilitate
efficient completion of the project.
"PPP government is absolutely committed to strengthen the
public service utility in the metropolis," he said.
It may be mentioned that the board of directors of the World
Bank had approved first phase of the project in June this year
and that federal government has assured its approval in the
forthcoming Executive Committee of the National Economic Council
(ECNEC) meeting.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Sindh Local
Government, Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and Special Secretary Local
Government (Technical), Niaz A Soomro.
Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who also holds the portfolio of
Housing and Town Planning thanked the delegation led by Andreas
Rhodes assured all out support of the provincial government to
the team supervising the scheme.