World Bank to support institutional reforms for financial strengthening of Karachi Water Board: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ):Karachi Water Board will be financially strengthened through a process of institutional reforms in collaboration with the World Bank, said Sindh Minister for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

In a meeting with a delegation of WB team comprising Andreas

Rhodes, Max Million Farhan Sami and Dr. Shahid Qureishi entrusted

with the task to review Karachi Water Board's Service Improvement

project he said PPP being a major stakeholder will facilitate

efficient completion of the project.

"PPP government is absolutely committed to strengthen the

public service utility in the metropolis," he said.

It may be mentioned that the board of directors of the World

Bank had approved first phase of the project in June this year

and that federal government has assured its approval in the

forthcoming Executive Committee of the National Economic Council

(ECNEC) meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Sindh Local

Government, Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and Special Secretary Local

Government (Technical), Niaz A Soomro.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who also holds the portfolio of

Housing and Town Planning thanked the delegation led by Andreas

Rhodes assured all out support of the provincial government to

the team supervising the scheme.