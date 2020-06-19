World Bank to support KP Information Commission

World Bank will lend its support to KP Information Commission to improve the accountability of the administration and ensure timely provision of information to the citizens

The World Bank announces joint support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) in the intensive implementation of the RTI Law in KP in the fiscal year 2020-21 by cooperating frameworks with Public Information Officers. (PIOs) Media, and the Civil Society through Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Planning and Development Department Governance and Policy Project (GPP) Operational support Unit (OSU).

This was decided in a video link meeting of the Task Team Leader, GPP World Bank, Raymond Mahula with the Commissioner Right to Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission Riaz Khan Daudzai.

The meeting was also attended by high ranking officials of the World Bank Washington, KH Information Commission and GPP OSU.

The GPP will support its Pakistan partners in improving service delivery, ensuring transparency and proper implementation of the law in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The programme provides advisory services in areas of cooperation, including capacity building of 400 numbers of PIOs in 15 districts, training on E Filing of requests for information, awareness raising campaigns at 7 divisional headquarters for civil servants, civil society organizations, academia and think tanks supports the provincial and local administrations, media and civil society besides issues in the post COVID-19.

World Bank will also lend its support in preparation and broadcasting of documentaries and radio spots, advertisement in print media.

In addition to this three appellate officer and benches in Swat, Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan will be establishment. These officers will facilitate the complaints in hearing of their grievances instead of Peshawar.

It is pertinent to mention that the one year project is going to be launched in July 2020 which will help in improving the accountability of the administration and strengthening the dialogue between the state and society.