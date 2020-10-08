UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Warns Pakistan Of The Lowest Growth Rate In FY-21

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:35 PM

World Bank warns Pakistan of the lowest growth rate in FY-21

Pakistan, according to World Bank, is expected to be at the lowest growth rate among all other neighboring countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri-Lanka while India’s expected growth rate for FY21 is 5.4 percent.

ISLAMABAD: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) World Bank (WB) warned that Pakistan, with the lowest GDP growth of 0.5 per cent among all other South Asian nation, would face difficult times during the upcoming next two-years period.

World Bank said that external financing risks that could be compounded by difficulties in rolling-over bilateral debt from non-traditional donors and tighter international financing conditions.

According to WB’s report on South Asia, regional growth was likely to rebound to 4.5 per cent in FY21 against -7.7% in the last fiscal year.

The growth rate of Maldives was expected at 9.

3 per cent, India’s 5.4 per cent, 3.3 per cent of Sri Lanka, 2.5 percent of Afghanistan, 1.6 percent of Bangladesh, 0.6 per cent of Bhutan and 0.5 per cent of Pakistan in Final Year 2021. In FY20, India’s economy had contracted by 9.6 per cent.

WB predicted considerable downside risks to the outlook of Pakistan’s economy, with the most significant being a possible resurgence of the Covid-19, gearing up more global or domestic lockdowns and delaying implementation of critical structural reforms.

It also warned that heavy rains and locus attacks on crops could cause more negative impact during the next financial year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Bank Bangladesh Sri Lanka Bank Bhutan Maldives All From Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistani, Indian delegates clash over Kashmir at ..

3 minutes ago

Slovak Foreign Ministry Recalls Ambassador in Mins ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders hails Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ah ..

38 minutes ago

EU parliament demands tougher climate targets

3 minutes ago

Local MNAs term Mayor Islamabad's resignation a 'p ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait&#039;s new Crown P ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.