UrduPoint.com

World Bank's Delegation Visits BISP; Meets Shazia Marri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:41 PM

World Bank's delegation visits BISP; meets Shazia Marri

A delegation of World Bank led by Ms. Mumta Murthi Wednesday visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters to learn about various aspects of the Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):A delegation of World Bank led by Ms. Mumta Murthi Wednesday visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters to learn about various aspects of the Programme.

Chairperson BISP, Shazia Marri informed the delegation that the programme was a great initiative which was currently extending financial assistance to over 9 million families with the low income.

She appreciated the World Bank's support for the programme.

Secretary, BISP, Yusuf Khan and other high officials of the programme were present in the meeting.

Director General NSER, Naveed Akbar briefed the delegation on the progress and reforms undertaken by the programme.

The delegation was also briefed on various components of the BISP, like, Benzair Kafaalat, Benazir Nashunama, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and the fresh initiative of introducing Dynamic Registry for enrollment of the beneficiaries in the Kafaalat net.

Afterward, the delegation also visited the one-window operation centre established in Benazir Income Support Programme Tehsil Office in Islamabad to witness the ongoing registration and cash disbursement process on the spot.

The delegation appreciated the smooth and transparent payment mechanism adopted by the BISP for the beneficiaries.

The delegation was headed by Mamta Murthi, World Bank Vice president for Human Development.

The members included Ms. Lynne Sherburne-Benz, Regional Director World Bank, Stefano Paternostro, Practice Manager, The World Bank, Lire Ersado, World Bank Human Development Practice leader, and Amjad Zafar Khan, Senior Social Protection Specialist.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Bank Progress Million

Recent Stories

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgy ..

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

16 minutes ago
 Asif for NA's Committee of the Whole on higher cou ..

Asif for NA's Committee of the Whole on higher courts' decisions

4 minutes ago
 ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth se ..

ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth sector development at Middle Eas ..

16 minutes ago
 Defense Ministry Informs Foreign Attaches About Ru ..

Defense Ministry Informs Foreign Attaches About Russia's Stance on Nuclear Deter ..

4 minutes ago
 BDU safely disposed off 70kg explosives

BDU safely disposed off 70kg explosives

4 minutes ago
 ACS for monitoring mechanism to ensure transparenc ..

ACS for monitoring mechanism to ensure transparency in revenue collection

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.