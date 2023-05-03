(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of World Bank led by Ms. Mumta Murthi Wednesday visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters to learn about various aspects of the Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):A delegation of World Bank led by Ms. Mumta Murthi Wednesday visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters to learn about various aspects of the Programme.

Chairperson BISP, Shazia Marri informed the delegation that the programme was a great initiative which was currently extending financial assistance to over 9 million families with the low income.

She appreciated the World Bank's support for the programme.

Secretary, BISP, Yusuf Khan and other high officials of the programme were present in the meeting.

Director General NSER, Naveed Akbar briefed the delegation on the progress and reforms undertaken by the programme.

The delegation was also briefed on various components of the BISP, like, Benzair Kafaalat, Benazir Nashunama, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and the fresh initiative of introducing Dynamic Registry for enrollment of the beneficiaries in the Kafaalat net.

Afterward, the delegation also visited the one-window operation centre established in Benazir Income Support Programme Tehsil Office in Islamabad to witness the ongoing registration and cash disbursement process on the spot.

The delegation appreciated the smooth and transparent payment mechanism adopted by the BISP for the beneficiaries.

The delegation was headed by Mamta Murthi, World Bank Vice president for Human Development.

The members included Ms. Lynne Sherburne-Benz, Regional Director World Bank, Stefano Paternostro, Practice Manager, The World Bank, Lire Ersado, World Bank Human Development Practice leader, and Amjad Zafar Khan, Senior Social Protection Specialist.