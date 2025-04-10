World Bank’s Delegation Visits Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM
A 3-member delegation of World Bank, headed by its Regional Director for Infrastructure in South Asia Pankaj Gupta, visited under-construction 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A 3-member delegation of World Bank, headed by its Regional Director for Infrastructure in South Asia Pankaj Gupta, visited under-construction 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.
The delegation had a detailed visit of several key sites and witnessed ongoing construction activities. These sites included raised intake, tunnel, penstock and power house, said a press release.
Earlier, Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) welcoming the delegation, thanked World Bank for their support in harnessing the vital resources of water and hydropower in Pakistan.
He expressed the hope that over a 6-decade long partnership between World Bank and WAPDA would further strengthen in the days to come.
During the on-site briefing, the GM/PD Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project apprised the delegation that construction work on all seven key work fronts are progressing at a good pace.
Highlighting the milestones achieved so far on the Project, the delegation was briefed that excavations at raised intake shaft, penstock, power house and switch yard have been completed whereas concrete works at raised intake, power house, switch yard, tailrace culvert and canal are in progress.
Draft tubes of all three generating units have been installed. Likewise, installation of penstock pipes and electro-mechanical works at the switch yard are also in progress. Electricity generation from the Project is likely to commence in 2026.
Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is a component of green, clean and least-cost energy generation plan of WAPDA. World Bank is providing financial assistance amounting to US$ 390 million for the Project.
Under the 5th Extension, three generating units-510 MW each - are being installed at Tunnel No 5 of Tarbela Dam Project and to provide 1.347 billion units hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year. Installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will surge to 6418 MW after completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Project.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus5 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20255 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad15 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight35 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package35 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik45 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP45 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured45 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan45 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad45 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners45 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar45 minutes ago