World Bank's Outgoing Country Director Calls On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:07 AM

World Bank's outgoing country director calls on Prime Minister

Outgoing Country Director of World Bank in Pakistan Patchamuthu Illangovan Wednesday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Outgoing Country Director of World Bank in Pakistan Patchamuthu Illangovan Wednesday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officials were also present, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Illangovan thanked the Prime Minister for his support during his stay in Pakistan and recognized Pakistan's efforts towards stabilization of economy and overall reform process including response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister appreciated the partnership with World Bank and wished the outgoing World Bank Country Director success for his next assignment.

More Stories From Pakistan

