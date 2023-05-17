UrduPoint.com

World Bee Day To Be Marked On May 20

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

World Bee Day to be marked on May 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :World Bee Day will be marked on May 20 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan under the theme "Bee engaged in pollinator-friendly agricultural production", world Bee Day 2023 calls for global action to support pollinator-friendly agricultural production and highlights the importance of protecting bees and other pollinators, particularly through evidence-based agricultural production practices.

Bees and other pollinators are fundamental for the health of ecosystems and food security. They help maintain biodiversity and ensure the production of nutritious food. However, intensive monoculture production and improper use of pesticides pose serious threats to pollinators by reducing their access to food and nesting sites, exposing them to harmful chemicals, and weakening their immune systems.

The global World Bee Day ceremony, which will be held in hybrid format at the FAO headquarters on Friday, 19 May, will be an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of adopting pollinator-friendly agricultural production practices to protect bees and other pollinators, while contributing to the resilience, sustainability and efficiency of agrofood system.

Bees are under threat. Present species extinction rates are 100 to 1,000 times higher than normal due to human impacts. Close to 35 percent of invertebrate pollinators, particularly bees and butterflies, and about 17 percent of vertebrate pollinators, such as bats, face extinction globally.

If this trend continues, nutritious crops, such as fruits, nuts and many vegetable crops will be substituted increasingly by staple crops like rice, corn and potatoes, eventually resulting in an imbalanced diet.

Intensive farming practices, land-use change, mono-cropping, pesticides and higher temperatures associated with climate change all pose a serious threat for bee populations and, by extension, the quality of food we grow.

Related Topics

Pakistan World May All

Recent Stories

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

2 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.